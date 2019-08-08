China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

SNP traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $60.91. 175,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,684. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52 week low of $59.31 and a 52 week high of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,445,000 after purchasing an additional 63,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $10,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

