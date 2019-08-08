Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.16-4.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.16. Choice Hotels International also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.29 EPS.

Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.14. The company had a trading volume of 411,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,545. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $66.71 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 124.30%. The firm had revenue of $317.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

CHH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.07 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.61.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director William L. Jews sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $735,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bonds sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $418,415.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,134. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

