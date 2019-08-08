Christophe Chassagnole Purchases 100,000 Shares of Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC) Stock

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC) insider Christophe Chassagnole purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,920.03).

PYC stock opened at GBX 3.25 ($0.04) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50. Physiomics Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.71 ($0.07).

About Physiomics

Physiomics Plc provides outsourced systems and computational biology services to pharmaceutical companies in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States. It offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

