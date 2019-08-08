Chronologic Market Capitalization Achieves $210,955.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001983 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a market cap of $210,955.00 and approximately $320.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00260153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.15 or 0.01208398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00091745 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002005 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,188,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 910,558 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

