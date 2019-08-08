Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

Chubb has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chubb to earn $11.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

NYSE:CB traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.48. 240,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,907. Chubb has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $155.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.55.

In other news, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $726,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,479,420.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,534 shares in the company, valued at $13,763,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 338,821 shares of company stock worth $50,324,287. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

