CIBC Initiates Coverage on Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS ATHOF opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.56. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

