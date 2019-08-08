Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Holdings Cut by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. Cigna comprises about 1.4% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $226.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.57.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.55.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

