Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $384.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cincinnati Bell updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Cincinnati Bell stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 649,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,752. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.42. Cincinnati Bell has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Wilson acquired 6,628 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $44,407.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,285 shares in the company, valued at $604,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. Kaiser acquired 4,300 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,113.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter worth about $1,717,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,880,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,627,000 after buying an additional 122,482 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,141,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,430,000 after buying an additional 50,503 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

