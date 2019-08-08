Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.29

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.29 and last traded at $109.29, with a volume of 5427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.36.

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 303.7% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 251.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 59,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

