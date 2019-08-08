Citigroup Lowers ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $21.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ON. Longbow Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.16. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $59,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,680.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,444. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,912,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,620 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $68,973,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $33,016,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $21,517,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,808,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 898,371 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.