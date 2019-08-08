Citigroup Raises Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $194.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $190.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 136.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RETA. Zacks Investment Research cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.01. 446,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.75. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $338,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,760 in the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $11,462,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,908,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,788,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,896,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 64,454 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.