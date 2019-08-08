Citigroup Upgrades ENDESA S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of ENDESA S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.57. ENDESA S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

About ENDESA S A/ADR

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2017, it distributed electricity to approximately 22 million populations covering a total area of 195,279 square kilometer.

