Citigroup Upgrades Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MBNKF. Macquarie upgraded shares of Metro Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metro Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

MBNKF opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97. Metro Bank has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $40.69.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

