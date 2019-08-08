Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.83. Citizens shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 900 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.24.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.45 million for the quarter. Citizens had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 5.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 75,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citizens by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,153,000 after buying an additional 69,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Citizens by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Citizens by 380.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Citizens in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to international residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,110 independent marketing consultants, as well as through approximately 50 independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

