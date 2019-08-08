Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys 105 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $77,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,346 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $555,173,000 after acquiring an additional 170,046 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,812 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,369.0% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 102,479 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 95,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,630,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $903,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,340,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $397,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,991 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,080 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus cut their price objective on Illumina to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.92.

Shares of ILMN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,759. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.27. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.62 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.