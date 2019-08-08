Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,451 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 400,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 708.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 33,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 312.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 63,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 53,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 78,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,429,591. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

