Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Increases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $18.92.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 129.20%. The company had revenue of $192.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $126,150.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,639.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

