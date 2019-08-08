Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 3,222 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,944. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $45.40.

