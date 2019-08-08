Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) CFO Keith Koci Buys 30,000 Shares

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) CFO Keith Koci bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,349 shares in the company, valued at $623,788.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Keith Koci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Keith Koci bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00.

CLF stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $697.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 238.16% and a net margin of 50.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Cleveland-Cliffs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,872,970 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,355,000 after purchasing an additional 565,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,509 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 267,622 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,321,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,011,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,602,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,994,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

