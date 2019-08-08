CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CLP in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get CLP alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPHY traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 7,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,662. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.06. CLP has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.