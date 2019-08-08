CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.57

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.57 and last traded at $59.49, with a volume of 54767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.11.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.08.

The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $323,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,711 shares in the company, valued at $16,797,281.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $99,850.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,816.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,953 shares of company stock worth $745,195. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in CMS Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

