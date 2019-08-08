Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Shares of Codexis stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.41. 7,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $777.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.38 and a beta of -0.05. Codexis has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James Lalonde sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $372,981.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Codexis by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,057,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after acquiring an additional 173,065 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Codexis by 228.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,489,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,107,000 after buying an additional 1,730,434 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Codexis by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,098,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,676,000 after buying an additional 178,935 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 135.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 782,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 449,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

