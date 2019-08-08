Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

NYSE:CDE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,429,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,178. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -559.00 and a beta of 0.93. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 41,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,200. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 3.7% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 963,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 34,634 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Coeur Mining by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 27.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 53.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 72,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.