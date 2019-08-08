Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) Issues Earnings Results

Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWBR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,318. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.61. Cohbar has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

About Cohbar

CohBar, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

