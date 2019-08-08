CoinFi (COFI) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $678,437.00 and $25,573.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Kucoin, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00262074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.62 or 0.01217241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00019112 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00090669 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001991 BTC.

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,964,277 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com.

CoinFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Kyber Network, IDEX, Cobinhood, FCoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

