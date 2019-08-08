Coinonat Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $43.00 (CXT)

Coinonat (CURRENCY:CXT) traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. Coinonat has a total market capitalization of $5,071.00 and $43.00 worth of Coinonat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coinonat has traded up 480.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinonat coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000295 BTC.

VULCANO (VULC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coinonat

CXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2017. Coinonat’s total supply is 10,123,200 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,200 coins. Coinonat’s official Twitter account is @coinonat. Coinonat’s official website is www.coinonat.org.

Coinonat Coin Trading

Coinonat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinonat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinonat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinonat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

