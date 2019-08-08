Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Up 5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.14, 346,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 378,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 30.87% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $35,169.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $499,736.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,096.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,144 shares of company stock worth $1,075,506. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 987.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 412.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $354.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

