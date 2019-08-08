COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039. The company has a market cap of $13.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.34. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

