Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Bought by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,659 shares during the period. Colony Capital makes up approximately 2.8% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Colony Capital worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 19,362 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of CLNY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.51. 2,109,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,785. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Colony Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.45 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. Colony Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

