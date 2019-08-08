Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) shares dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.55, approximately 105 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 4.82% of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

