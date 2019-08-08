Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

CMC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.57. 3,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,889. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

