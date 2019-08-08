Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.01 and last traded at $49.97, 120,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,568,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 95,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,178,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,998,000 after acquiring an additional 339,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 24,653 shares in the last quarter.

