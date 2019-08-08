Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 119.78% from the company’s current price.

CYH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a $3.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.28. 510,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,807. The company has a market cap of $270.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $157,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 104,000 shares of company stock worth $332,680 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 124,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 47,106 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Community Health Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 295,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

