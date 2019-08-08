Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €38.61 ($44.90).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGO. UBS Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

SGO traded up €0.81 ($0.94) on Friday, hitting €33.50 ($38.95). The company had a trading volume of 1,428,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 1 year high of €52.40 ($60.93). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.24.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

