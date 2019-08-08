Comparing SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) & Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK)

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) and Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of SoftBank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Orbital Tracking shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SoftBank Group and Orbital Tracking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftBank Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Orbital Tracking 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Orbital Tracking does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SoftBank Group and Orbital Tracking’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftBank Group $86.63 billion 1.23 $12.73 billion N/A N/A Orbital Tracking $5.73 million 0.10 -$1.20 million N/A N/A

SoftBank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Orbital Tracking.

Risk & Volatility

SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbital Tracking has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SoftBank Group and Orbital Tracking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftBank Group 14.59% 17.93% 4.10% Orbital Tracking -25.33% -85.84% -50.20%

Summary

SoftBank Group beats Orbital Tracking on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices. The Sprint segment offers mobile communications and fixed-line telecommunications services; and leases and sells mobile devices and accessories. The Yahoo Japan segment is involved in Internet advertising, e-commerce, and membership service businesses. The Distribution segment distributes mobile devices; and sells PC software, peripherals, and mobile device accessories. The ARM segment designs microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; and sells software tools. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund segment is involved in investment activities. Further, the company operates professional baseball team, as well as manages and maintains baseball stadium and other sports facilities; provides visual, audio, and data content distribution services; generates, supplies, and sells electricity from renewable energy sources; operates IT information site; offers solutions and services for online businesses; and operates software site, through which it conducts an online game business for mobile phones and PCs, as well as engages in robotics planning, development, and marketing activities. SoftBank Group Corp. was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Orbital Tracking Company Profile

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period. In addition, it offers a range of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions, including handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals, satellite Wi-Fi hotspots. Further, the company provides two-way voice and data transmissions services, as well as prepaid and monthly contract satellite communications airtime options. Additionally, it operates mapping and tracking portals orbitaltrack.com and gtctrack.com, which display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as past location and movement history reports on various tracking devices. The company is also developing a dual-mode tracker utilizes both cellular and satellite technology to provide tracking, automatically switching between the cellular and satellite links for use in populated and remote areas, including trans-oceanic routes. It serves customers, including businesses, U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, resellers, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Great West Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Orbital Tracking Corp. in January 2015. Orbital Tracking Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

