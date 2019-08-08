Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,495. Compugen has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $154.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Get Compugen alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 424.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 3.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,496,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,627,000 after buying an additional 267,086 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 84.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,631,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 744,447 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 11.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 760,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 78,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the first quarter valued at $286,000. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.