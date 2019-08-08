Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.05 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.01.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,775. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $358.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $44,985.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $208,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,605 shares of company stock worth $782,538. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.