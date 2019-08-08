Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will post sales of $2.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $10.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $10.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.76 billion to $11.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $35.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

CAG stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 164,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $668,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,436 shares of company stock worth $379,762 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delek Group Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 667,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,192,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

