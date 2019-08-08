Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Director Buys $49,084.00 in Stock

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Director Susan J. Helms purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,084.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,206.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Concho Resources stock traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.41. 5,136,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,037. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.92 and a fifty-two week high of $160.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $65,541,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 836.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 486,192 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 434,299 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 20.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,580,000 after purchasing an additional 412,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,940,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $503,093,000 after purchasing an additional 290,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 157.3% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 373,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Concho Resources from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $188.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

