CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) EVP Daniel Jonas Sells 2,909 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) EVP Daniel Jonas sold 2,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $267,918.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,179.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $94.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.90 and a fifty-two week high of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.06 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 9.95%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 2,888.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CONMED by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CONMED by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CONMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

