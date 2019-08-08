Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,417,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $114.55 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $137.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

