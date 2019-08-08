Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $48.48 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

