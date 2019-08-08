Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.84 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $125.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $143.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

