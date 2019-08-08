Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,670,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,930,000 after buying an additional 19,561,293 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $91,791,000. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $63,752,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,502,000 after buying an additional 586,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 1,593.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 599,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,139,000 after buying an additional 564,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.61. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12-month low of $1,477.38 and a 12-month high of $1,667.15.

