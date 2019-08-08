Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $123.84 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.07 and a 52-week high of $130.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.98.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

