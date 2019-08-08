Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,002 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 210.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 14,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,336,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $147.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 12,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,818,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,610,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane D. Bengston sold 6,899 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,017,809.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,887.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,899 shares of company stock worth $6,189,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.55.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

