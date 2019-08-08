CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $89.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 16.99%.

NYSE:CCR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.80. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,285. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.50%.

CCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In related news, Director Consol Energy Inc. acquired 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $119,230.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCR. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

