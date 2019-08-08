Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Down 4% This Week

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Content Value Network has a market cap of $17.58 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, UEX and BitForex. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00260027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.01197437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00019112 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00090671 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001975 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,429,680 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitForex and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

