Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €119.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CON has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €137.50 ($159.88) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Continental has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €147.12 ($171.07).

Shares of CON opened at €116.94 ($135.98) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20. Continental has a one year low of €112.46 ($130.77) and a one year high of €198.00 ($230.23). The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €124.07.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

