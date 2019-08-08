Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.58-2.62 for the period. Corecivic also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.58-2.62 EPS.

Corecivic stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,748. Corecivic has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.78 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corecivic will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

CXW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corecivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corecivic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corecivic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

